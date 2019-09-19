Fort Dodge police: Teen dies due to accidental shooting by family member

FORT DODGE — Police in Fort Dodge say the death of a 17-year-old boy was from an accidental shooting by a family member.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Daiqualis Poe, and his death is the result of a single gunshot wound, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Officers found Daiqualis Poe at a home in the 700 block of North 8th Street September 10. He was declared dead at the scene.

Fort Dodge police say they are continuing to explore any and all evidence presented regarding this incident.