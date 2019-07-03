Fort Dodge residents see flash flooding Tuesday night

FORT DODGE – Some streets around the city were flooded and residents were told to stay home Tuesday night because of dangerous conditions.

According to Webster County Emergency Management officials, the heavy rain caused many streets around Fort Dodge to flood. Some motorists were stranded after the downpours.

Brooke Bickford took this picture. You could see some cars trying to get through flooded roads in the Fort Dodge downtown area. Residential streets experienced flash flooding as well. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries.