Foster Drive landslide repairs on City Council’s agenda

DES MOINES — During the weekend of May 18-19, a large section of Foster Drive in Des Moines began to shift and move after several heavy rainfalls days before.

The moving of the road caused a large section of the area to crack and collapse.

Now the city is receiving bids to repair the damages and add improvements to prevent something like this from happening again.

The city proposed adding in a new retaining wall and drainage improvements during their council meeting on September 9.

During that meeting, City Engineer’s estimated that the repairs and improvements would cost around $1.3 million.

A hearing is set for this Saturday to discuss what to do moving forward.