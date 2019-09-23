Fostering strong mentor relationships in the metro

DES MOINES– Tuesday, you can learn how to be the mentor or mentee you want to be as the Women Lead Change’s Metro Women Connect presents the workshop, “To Be or Not To Be: Creating Strong Mentoring Relationships”.

“It’s important, and so many reasons in this workshop, or really define, number one, the reason but number two, what does it mean to be a mentor? And what does it mean to be a good mentee, right?,” said Amy Eaton, the Director of Marketing & Strategic Development for Women Lead Change, “So really, we hear all the time about, you need to be interacting and engaging and networking with other women in your field, but also your region. So what does that really mean? And how can you find a mentor? If you want to be a mentor? How can you be a good one to that next woman coming up.”

At this workshop you will learn: the types of mentoring, how to find, define and develop a strong mentoring relationship, key mentoring and mentee skills and behaviors, and the types of individuals to avoid.

Tickets to attend “To Be or Not To Be: Creating Strong Mentoring Relationships” workshop are $75 and can be purchased online now. Registration and continental breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and program will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.