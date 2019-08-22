Four cases of respiratory illness in young adults with history of vaping reported in Iowa

DES MOINES – Four cases of respiratory illness in young adults with a history of vaping have been reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The patients are young adults (early to mid-20s) from across Iowa who report vaping prior to becoming ill. These cases are still being investigated, but three patients have reported the use of vaping products that contain THC.

Several states have recently reported cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults with a history of vaping. Reported symptoms include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain, and worsening difficulty breathing, sometimes requiring intensive care. A variety of vaping products associated with the illnesses have been reported across states.

“We are asking health care providers to look out for cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults, and ask about recent vaping and e-cigarette use,” said IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

Young people are advised not to use vaping and e-cigarette products of any kind as the long-term health impacts for youth using these products are unknown. Patients with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care. Health care providers should ask patients with respiratory illness about the use of vaping and e-cigarette products.

Health care providers are asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health (1-800-362-2736).

To learn more, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/s0821-cdc-fda-states-e-cigarettes.html.