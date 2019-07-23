Four DMACC students from DSM area are finalists in Chip Ganassi Racing Internship

NEWTON — DMACC students who are selected for the internship will spend 8-10 weeks at CGR Headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., where they will have the opportunity to work on current NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racecars alongside professional racing industry technicians.

“Iowa Nice” can be found in professional auto racing! Two Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) team members and proud Iowa natives, Josh Junge and Alphonse Girard, pose for a photo with the DMACC internship finalists on July 20 at Iowa Speedway. Junge, a native of Keystone, Iowa, works as a team mechanic, while Girard, who grew up in Sioux City, is a shock specialist.

Photo credit: Lisa Schmitz

Pictured from left to right is finalist’s Malik McGregor of West Des Moines, finalist Blake Haynes of Adel, Junge, Girard, finalist Ben Bollinger of West Des Moines and finalist Ryan Baker of West Des Moines.

“This internship is an incredible opportunity for DMACC Automotive students who are passionate about racing and driven to work in the industry,” said Jerry Burns, DMACC Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) and Automotive Technology Chairperson and Professor. “Careers in professional auto racing are very competitive, whether you’re a driver or an auto technician, and experience is key.