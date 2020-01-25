Four Midwest Governors Sign New Agreement to Combat Flooding

In response to historic flooding, Midwest governors are coming together to find solutions.

LINCOLN — Today, four Midwest governors including Governor Kim Reynolds announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in response to historic flooding along the Missouri River.

Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas, and Governor Mike Parson of Missouri joined Reynolds in the signing.

“Ten months after flooding began, our states are still working to recover and rebuild because of the historic scale of the natural disaster,” said Governor Ricketts of Nebraska.

2019 saw record flooding not only along the Missouri River, but around the Midwest and the U.S. Over the past decade, the overall cost of flood damage around the country has also steadily increased according to several studies.

“The year 2019 proved to be historic when it came to flooding and the Missouri River,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Unfortunately, we have seen an increasing frequency of damage over the last 10 to 15 years.”

She added that in order to prevent future damage like this, states must take a more active roll in finding solutions, a sentiment that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also expressed.

“By working together as a regional group of governors, we can put forth comprehensive solutions that improve current recovery while also preparing for the future,” Reynolds said.

“Our citizens cannot continue to risk their lives, homes, livestock, and futures on a flood-control system that is insufficient to protect them,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “I look forward to continue working with Governor Kelly, Governor Reynolds, and Governor Ricketts to share ideas and identify regional flood control solutions.”