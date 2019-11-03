Four people, including two children, taken to hospital after crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Police are working a four car accident with four victims, including two children, on the south side of Des Moines Saturday night.
First responders tell Local 5 it involved two cars northbound and two cars southbound near Southeast 14th Street and Hartford Avenue.
We’re told the four victims are en route to Methodist and Blank Hosptials.
Des Moines Police said the crash has forced the closure of the southbound lanes between Hartford Avenue and Gratis Avenue.
Officials said no alcohol was involved in the crash.
This is a developing story.