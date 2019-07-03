Four state beaches have warnings about swimming conditions ahead of holiday weekend

DES MOINES – There are four state beaches that have high e.coli amounts, according to the Department of Natural Resources, and therefore visitors should be on high alert this holiday weekend.

According to the DNR’s State Park Beach Monitoring program, Beed’s Lake Beach, Backbone Beach, Lake MacBride Beach, and Green Valley Beach have a warning that swimming is not recommended. They have high levels of bacteria in the water, according to recent tests.

All state-monitored beaches are posted with information signs on indicator bacteria and blue-green algae toxins that provide general information regarding ways to reduce the potential health risk associated with swimming at public beaches. These signs will also inform the public of current monitoring efforts and ways to obtain the data.