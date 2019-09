DES MOINES — The Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution driving on the I-80 East mixmaster after a three-vehicle accident. Part of the roadway has been shut down, and is expected to stay shut down for several more hours.

Troopers say the accident involved two semis and a passenger van. Two of those involved were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.