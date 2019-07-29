Free live-saving training being offered in metro

DES MOINES– Would you know what to do in the event of an emergency? Knowledge can make the life-saving difference and Broadlawns Medical Center wants to teach you how to control bleeding to increase the likelihood of saving lives in your community.

This free Stop the Bleed Training will teach attendees a variety of methods to stop bleeding, including how to correctly apply pressure, dress a wound, and apply a tourniquet.

“Trauma happens out in the community, ” said Lance Schmitt Broadlawns’ Acute Care Administrator, “If you’ve got these (Stop the Bleed Kits) out there it’s really a good opportunity to just to get in touch with what you can do to maybe save someone you love or someone around you.”

The training is tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at Broadlawns Medical Center located at 1801 Hickman Road in the Hunsaker Conference Room.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by calling (515) 282-2427 or by emailing nkillam@broadlawns.org.