Free storm debris drop off for Des Moines residents

DES MOINES — After a weekend storm with 50+ mile per hour winds, the city of Des Moines is offering a free storm debris clean up service this Saturday, July 27. This will be available at the Metro Waste Authority Compost Center at 1601 Harriet Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proof of residency in the form of photo identification or current utility bill will be required to drop off brush, tree limbs or other yard debris. Trailers must be single axle and no longer than 12 feet. Commercial haulers will not be permitted to utilize this residential service, and the City reserves the right to refuse any item or load deemed not acceptable.

Residents with questions should contact the 24/7 Des Moines Public Works Customer Service Center at (515) 283-4950.