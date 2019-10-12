Friday Night Blitz: October 11, 2019

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7

Ankeny at Des Moines, Lincoln
Sioux City, North at Des Moines, Hoover

District 2

Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29
Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15
Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0

District 3

Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17
Dubuque, Senior 36, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19

District 4

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19

Davenport, North at Iowa City, West
Iowa City, City High at Pleasant Valley

District 5

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 18
Davenport, West 38, Burlington 35

District 6

Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13
Indianola 17, Johnston 7
Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12

District 7

Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

District 2

Carroll 49, Perry 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Boone 6
Webster City 27, Humboldt 21

District 3

Independence 30, Charles City 7
West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20

Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo, East

District 4

Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 30, Marion 0

Xavier, Cedar Rapids at Epworth, Western Dubuque

District 5

Iowa City, Liberty 14, Central DeWitt 12

North Scott, Eldridge at Clinton

District 6

Fairfield at Keokuk
Solon at Mount Pleasant
Washington at Fort Madison

District 7

Knoxville 22, South Tama County, Tama 6
Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3

Newton at Grinnell

District 8

Carlisle 30, Ballard 27
North Polk, Alleman 17, Gilbert 10
Norwalk 24, Bondurant-Farrar 3

District 9

Glenwood 54, A-D-M, Adel 18
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6

Winterset at Creston-O/M

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Okoboji, Milford at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids

District 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Estherville Lincoln Central at Algona

District 3

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
New Hampton 13, Crestwood, Cresco 7

District 4

North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22
Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7

Anamosa at Monticello

District 5

Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14

West Burlington at Tipton

District 6

Williamsburg 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Albia at Davis County, Bloomfield
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

District 7

West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7

Roland-Story, Story City at Benton Community
Vinton-Shellsburg at Union, La Porte City

District 8

Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13

Centerville at Clarke, Osceola
Chariton at Saydel

District 9

Greene County 26, Atlantic 0
OABCIG 54, Shenandoah 7

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

CLASS 1A:

District 1

Unity Christian, Orange City 2, Emmetsburg 0
Western Christian, Hull 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

West Lyon, Inwood at West Sioux, Hawarden

District 2

South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Pocahontas Area 26 (OT)

Eagle Grove at Ogden

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Osage 27, North Butler 0

District 4

Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Cascade, Western Dubuque at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Northeast, Goose Lake at West Branch

District 5

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Wapello 57, Van Buren Community 14

Mediapolis at Wilton

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16
South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12

North Linn, Troy Mills at Regina, Iowa City

District 7

Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14

Pleasantville at Woodward-Granger
Woodward Academy at Interstate 35, Truro

District 8

Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3
Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0

ACGC at West Central Valley, Stuart

District 9

Cherokee, Washington 44, MVAOCOU 0
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

CLASS A:

District 1

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 47, MMCRU 0

South O’Brien, Paullina at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

District 2

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Alta/Aurelia at IKM-Manning
Ridge View at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

District 3

Belmond-Klemme 14, Graettinger-Terril 6
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 38, North Union 12
West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0

District 4

Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
Postville 53, Starmont 0
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 14

District 5

Alburnett at Edgewood-Colesburg
MFL MarMac at Lisbon
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 27, Pekin 14
Belle Plaine 52, Cardinal, Eldon 20
Durant 34, Highland, Riverside 13

District 7

East Buchanan, Winthrop 41, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
North Tama, Traer 1, GMG, Garwin 0 (GMG Forfeited)

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Hudson

District 8

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

North Mahaska, New Sharon at Wayne, Corydon

District 9

AHSTW 34, Nodaway Valley 14

Riverside, Oakland at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Southwest Valley at Earlham

District 10

Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center, Neola at Lawton-Bronson

CLASS 8:

District 1

Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Siouxland Christian 38 ( (ND))
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen at West Bend-Mallard

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20

North Iowa, Buffalo Center at Riceville

District 3

Central City 51, Central, Elkader 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0

Kee, Lansing at Easton Valley
Springville at Midland, Wyoming

District 4

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12
Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 44
New London 52, Winfield-Mt. Union 14
WACO, Wayland 56, English Valleys, North English 46

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18
Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Colo-Nesco 58, Melcher-Dallas 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

District 6

Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6
Lenox 70, Murray 6
Moravia 52, Seymour 12
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

District 7

East Mills at Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Sidney at Stanton-Essex

District 8

Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Boyer Valley, Dunlap at CAM, Anita
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

District 9

Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Siouxland Christian 38 ( (ND))

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story