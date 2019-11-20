Gas leak reported at Hamilton home

HAMILTON — Marion County authorities are responding to a reported gas leak at a home recently burned in a deadly fire.

Officials from Marion County Sheriff’s Office say they investigating a gas leak reported at 829 East Street. That residence was the scene of Monday’s fire that claimed the life of 56 year-old Rhonda Kiler.

County officials are waiting for MidAmerican Energy to arrive to assess the gas leak and learn more about what caused it.

Authorities say they do not believe there is a connection between the recent fire and the gas leak at this time.

There’s no word on if the gas leak is impacting any nearby residences or buildings at this time.