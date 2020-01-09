Generous donation for Des Moines recovery home will help women put their lives back together

DES MOINES — A generous donation from the Polk County Board of Supervisors will assist a halfway house that helps women cover from addiction.

Prelude Behavioral Services provides substance abuse services to Iowans. The Bernie Lorenz Recovery House on Kingman Boulevard specifically helps women recover from addition.

$58,000 from the board will help fix up the bathrooms in the house, improve accessibility, make repairs to the exterior of the house, and update security and fire systems.

Ron Berg is the CEO of the organization. He says this house can make a huge difference in these people’s lives.

“Having a place like this really helps people put the pieces back together in their lives so that they can be in positive relationships with their children. And the children realize their mother supports them and cares for them.”