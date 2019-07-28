Generous donation presented to Hope Ministries at Home Show Expo

WAUKEE – The Home Show Expo is all about looking at modern, stylish houses. This year, it’s also about providing the essentials to those who need it.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines and Element 119 presented a giant check for $17,500 to Hope Ministries. This donation will help the organization provide food, clothing, shelter and other services to those who need it in Central Iowa.

The Home Show Expo wraps up on Sunday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the gate.