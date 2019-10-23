George ‘The Chili King’ Karaidos Jr. passes away at the age of 86

The owner of George the Chili King in Des Moines has passed away after battling cancer.

George Karaidos Jr. died of cancer Tuesday night, the restaurant confirmed. He was 86 years old.

“The family and employees ask that you keep George in your prayers,” the restaurant wrote in a September 24 Facebook post. “Many have asked about George. George does have cancer and he is currently receiving treatment.”

The restaurant opened at its 5722 Hickman Road location in 1952, where Karaidos Jr. took over the restaurant from his father.

Karaidos Jr. was a 1951 graduate of North High School in Des Moines.