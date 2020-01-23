Get your car off downtown Des Moines streets: city crews are clearing snow ahead of the caucuses

DES MOINES – With the inches of snow piling up, literally, in downtown Des Moines, city crews will be out in full force on Thursday night and through the weekend to remove snow buildup from streets and sidewalks near caucus event sites.

Removing excess snow buildup will allow vehicles to park closer to the curb and make it easier for pedestrians to access sidewalks and street-level businesses.

Photo courtesy city of Des Moines

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., downtown residents, employees and visitors are encouraged to park in parking garages rather than parking on the street. In order to allow crews space to operate, Des Moines Police will begin towing vehicles parked in front of emergency no parking signs.

Emergency no parking signs will be placed along curbs and in snow banks throughout the operation, 24 hours prior to enforcement for that route. Each sign will restrict on-street parking for a designated period of time.

The process of loading snow into trucks for removal is expected to generate more noise than usual. Crews will be working day and overnight shifts, aiming to have all excess snow removed by the end of this weekend, weather permitting.