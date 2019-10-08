Getting fired up for Fire Prevention Week

DES MOINES– This week, the Des Moines Fire Department is hosting a series of events October 6-12 in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

Firefighters will hold daily events at every Des Moines Public Library to share fire safety-themed stories during story time. Kids will also have the chance to explore a fire truck and equipment. Fire Prevention Week story time events can be found here.

Wednesday night, the winner of the Fire Prevention Week poster contest will be announced at a reception at 6 p.m. at DMFD administration building in Des Moines. The winners will receive a special ride to school in a fire truck.