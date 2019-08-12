Getting your heifer show ready

DES MOINES– Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed and Meteorologist Taylor Kanost got their hands dirty as they learned from one State Fair exhibitor what it takes to get your heifer show ready.

Show preparation can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours and includes blow drying the cow off, washing, blowing out the animals and daily hair care.

It’s a lot of hard work but this keeps exhibitors like Olive Prunty from Runnels, Iowa coming back every year. “I would say the competition and meeting new people, I mean I have friends from all over the U.S. that I go to cattle shows with every year. It’s a lot of fun being with people who love doing the same thing that you like doing.”