Giddyup to Ankeny’s Annual SummerFest

ANKENY– This week, the community of Ankeny is saddling up for the annual SummerFest celebration.

“We’re expecting around 60,000 people over four days for a completely free event with a carnival, bands and all kinds of good stuff,” said Tony Konecne, SummerFest chairperson.

This free four-day festival will be held Thursday, July 11th through Sunday, July 14th at Prairie Ridge Middle School on Northwest Prairie Ridge Drive.

“This has been going on for over 50 years,” said Sara Volkmann, a SummerFest Co-chair. “It’s just all the community and the volunteers and the local businesses are really getting behind it and supporting it. Everyone just loves being there with it.”

Attendees can ride amusement rides, listen to live music, attend the Ankeny SummerFest Grand Parade on July 13, design and race a cardboard boat, fireworks and much more. For a complete list of SummerFest Activities check out their website or the new SummerFest mobile app.