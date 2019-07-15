Goat yoga returning to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – Goat lovers, grab your yoga mats! Goat yoga is coming back to the Iowa State Fair this year.

The class made its debut last year. This year the classes will be held on August 12, 14 and 17.

Don’t worry if goats aren’t your favorite animal. There will also be ducks, piglets, and chicks! The first 250 people to register will receive an exclusive Iowa State Fair Goat Yoga mat.

There will be three sessions at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center throughout the fair. To find times and more information about this event, visit their website.