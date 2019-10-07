GoFundMe page started for woman held captive, beaten by husband

Molly Sites poses for a picture with her dog. Sites sustained critical injuries in a recent false imprisonment and domestic assault incident in Des Moines. (Photo: Courtesy Amanda Tilley)

Molly Sites was able to escape after being held against her will and badly beaten by her husband. Now, her family is asking for your help.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Molly’s medical bills after sustaining the injuries associated with the recent incident.

Amanda Tilley, Molly’s cousin, started the fundraising effort. She says they’ve gotten a few donations so far, but a lot is needed and every little bit is appreciated.

“She’s going to have to relearn how to walk, he broke her teeth so she’s going to need dental work,” Tilley said. “We’ve gotten some larger donations—which, don’t get me wrong, that’s great— but even smaller donations help. If 100 people give one dollar, that’s $100.”

You can find the GoFundMe Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-molly-heal?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2U9B4UwCORuGct1wUYqlYCcMHAD1D3n4jB6WKI-W4AYJNvlCsB_7hqY6c.

DISCLAIMER: The page contains photos of Molly’s injuries that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.