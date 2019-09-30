Going the Distance for Disabilities

FORT DODGE- This weekend, you’ll want to grab your running shoes and join Iowa Central Community College to help local students with special needs as the second annual Iowa Central 5K Color Run returns.

The run will take place Saturday, October 5 at Rosedale Rapids Aquatic Center in Fort Dodge. Registration is $10 and includes: sunglasses, a tattoo, and a t-shirt. You can register online or same-day registration will start at 1 p.m. The race will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this annual 5K will benefit Intermediate Vocational Rehabilitation Special Education Students by providing funds for field trips, activities, business tours, transportation, summer camps, and additional needs for the work-based learning enhancement program.

For more information, contact Kenzie Hawley at 515-574-1910 or by emailing hawley@iowacentral.edu.