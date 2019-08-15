Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasizes renewable energy policy

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa remains committed to an “all of the above” energy policy, despite concerns from leaders in one county about wind energy.

At the State Fair Wednesday, Reynolds was asked how she felt about the Madison County Health Department’s claims wind turbines create noise. The governor said it’s a key part of the economy.

“We lead the country in wind energy, and we’re able to attract businesses to the State of Iowa, because they want that green, that renewable energy to be a part of their portfolio,” Reynolds said.

The governor says she is willing to listen to critics of wind energy.

“If they want to sit down with me, and they want to talk to me about some of the information that they have been gathering, I’ll meet with them. I have before,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she can be a “gatherer” of stakeholders for information.

President Trump has been a vocal critic of wind energy, saying at a recent rally it’s unreliable for families. In addition, the president has claimed wind turbines “cause cancer,” but Time Magazine reports the American Cancer Society dismissed the claim.