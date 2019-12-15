Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks out on DOT Director’s resignation

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds attended the Celebrate Iowa Gala at the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines Friday night.

While there, Local 5 asked Reynolds about her decision to ask Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe for his resignation resignation.

“I made a decision to go in a different direction,” Reynolds responded. “I’m still putting my team together. We’ve been doing this over the last year, and so this is just another part– another piece of putting our team in place.”

This came after Lowe announced his resignation Friday morning, per Reynolds’s request.

Lowe is the second major department head Reynolds has asked to resign since June.