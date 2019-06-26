Gov. Reynolds appoints new Iowa DNR director

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be led by a female for the first time in the state’s history.

Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Kayla Lyon as the Iowa DNR’s director Wednesday.

Lyon will take over for acting director Bruce Trautman on July 8.

“As my legislative liaison and lead policy advisor on agriculture and natural resources, Kayla oversaw DNR operations including regulatory permitting, conservation efforts, and wildlife issues,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “She believes that as the new director, Lyon will play a key role in growing the state of Iowa.

Lyon is a Deocrah native, and currently lives in Ames with her husband and two daughters.

“I am honored to lead the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and appreciate the governor for providing me a new opportunity to serve Iowans,” Lyon said. “In this role, I will continue the DNR’s mission to protect our natural resources, state parks, landscapes, and improve the quality of life in Iowa for generations to come.”