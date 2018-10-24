Gov. Reynolds assures Iowans that IPERS won't be changed Video

WAUKEE - Despite calls from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters today before her campaign's bus tour that her administration does not plan to change IPERS.

IPERS to a retirement plan that is offered to state government employees. The average annual pension is about $17,000. IPERS retirees begin taking pension payments at age 61 after 22 years of service to the government.

"No, we're not doing anything," said Reynolds to reporters on Wednesday. "I want to be very clear. I hope you are all paying attention right now. That is a scare tactic...I am a recipient of IPERS..."

Reynolds said that she does not plan to take away or repeal IPERS. On the campaign trail and during a few of the gubernatorial debates, Hubbell has stated that Reynolds and Republicans want to change IPERS.