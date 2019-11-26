Gov. Reynolds carries out annual turkey pardoning

DES MOINES — Two Iowa turkeys can rest easy, as Governor Kim Reynolds formally declared their safety at this year’s Turkey Pardoning.

Benjamin and Franklin were both raised at the Tyson Ponderosa Farm, and their fate was most likely going to be filling bellies. Instead, thanks to a pardon from Gov. Reynolds, they will live out the rest of their lives in peace at Living History Farms.

Benjamin and Franklin can thank their lucky stars, as they’re just two out of the over 12 million turkeys in the state.