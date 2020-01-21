Gov. Reynolds creates School Safety Bureau that could include tip line, app and other resources

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to make schools safer and more effective communicators with law enforcement, students, faculty, and staff.

On Tuesday, Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Department of Education announced the formation of the Iowa Governor’s School Safety Bureau. The Bureau will focus on providing the needed resources and expertise to assist Iowa’s 327 school districts and law enforcement partners to keep students, faculty and staff safe. The announcement was made during Gov. Reynolds’ weekly press conference.

“Today’s announcement is about what the State of Iowa is doing to act, not react, on the critical national issue of school safety,” said Governor Reynolds. “We are working to ensure our schools and local law enforcement are prepared to both respond to and deter threats to the safety of students, teachers and staff. Sensible actions today can prevent tragedy tomorrow.”

Iowa K-12 school safety is critical to producing learners, and students can only thrive if they first feel protected. State leaders are taking steps to provide the necessary training and assistance to assist every school, regardless of its size, to provide safe learning environments.

Training

According to state officials, public safety officials have seen an interest and need from first responders and schools to provide consistent training for rapid response to school intruders, exposure to weapons, bullying, and other threats. The Bureau will include a full-time core set of instructors dedicated to providing school safety training throughout the state upon request for nearly 500,000 students, more than 35,000 faculty and staff members, and countless first responders.

Anonymous Reporting Tool

Early behavior reporting is the cornerstone of a safe school environment, according to Reynolds’ safety team. In more than 80% of school shootings, at least one other person had advance knowledge of what was to occur. In order to encourage reporting, the Bureau proposes to implement a statewide tool that makes sharing these concerns easy, anonymous, and monitored 24/7. It may include a traditional tip line, a web-based application and an intuitive app for smartphones.

Law Enforcement Assistance

Almost every school safety threat contains a digital component. Threats are often communicated through social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps that require specialized training and technology to access. The addition of special agents who are dedicated cyber experts will allow the Bureau to assist local law enforcement in pursuing the digital leads necessary to stop concerning behaviors in schools.

