Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 3 counties following Tuesday’s storms

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for three counties following Tuesday’s severe storms

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes Tuesday: One in Lacona, one near De Soto and one near the town of Tracy.

The tornado near Badger Creek State Park in Madison County and the tornado near Trace were rated as EF-1. Lacona’s tornado was rated an EF-2.

Those covered under the order include Madison, Marion and Warren Counties.

The governor’s proclamation will activiate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which helps families with home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. More information about the program, including an application to apply, is available here.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.