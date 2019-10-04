Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen pastor

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags be kept at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday.

The order comes following the death of Rev. Al Henderson, who was murdered inside his own church in Fort Dodge Wednesday night.

Henderson served as the chaplain for the Fort Dodge Police and Fire Departments, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol. He was the pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge and in Boone.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Iowa State Capitol Building and throughout the rest of the Capitol Complex, as well as on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags half-staff as well.