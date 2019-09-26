Gov. Reynolds proclaims September 28 ‘Carson King Day’ in Iowa

DES MOINES — It started with a funny sign asking for beer money on ESPN, then raising a million dollars for an Iowa children’s hospital and now getting a day in his honor.

“And therefore I, as Governor of the state of Iowa, declare September 28 of 2019 Carson King Day in the state of Iowa,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

She said King shows how one young man’s selflessness can serve as an inspiration to others.

“Carson King has shown that one person can make a difference and one person can make positive change, even through the unlikeliest of ways.”

Reynolds said King continues to be a force for change, as he continues working to raise $2 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital before September 30.

“This was not a direct response to last night. This was about what he’s done for Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds spokesperson Pat Garrett.