Gov. Reynolds says she’ll continue to push the EPA to uphold the RFS

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds told Iowa reporters on Wednesday that she is going to have to take President Donald Trump “at his word” about his support for the biofuels industry in the wake of reporting that shows the White House sided with Environmental Protection Agency officials over objections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Bloomberg News reported that a plan from the EPA for boosting biofuel-blending requirements wasn’t in the same thread of a deal supported by President Trump, but the White House gave the green light on the deal anyway.

Reynolds told Iowa reporters that to her understanding, “we had a deal.”

“We’re also going to continue to put press on EPA because right now they’re the ones that are doing the rule making,” Reynolds said. “We’re working with the industry. And that’s the way that we will be able to hold them accountable.”

The governor also said that she wants more transparency in the process moving forward, and her main goal “is to restore integrity to the RFS.”

Reynolds did not rule out the possibility that she will appear in person at an October 30 public hearing about the proposal set by the EPA. That hearing will take place in Michigan.