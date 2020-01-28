Gov. Reynolds selects new female justice to serve on Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES – On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointee to the Iowa Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Chief Justice Mark Cady’s unexpected death.

Dana Oxley, an attorney at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, PLC, in Cedar Rapids, was selected by Reynolds from a list of three names. The Judicial Nominating Commission selected three finalists for the governor: Joel Barrows, a District Court judge in the Seventh Judicial District in Bettendorf; Matt McDermott, an attorney in Des Moines; and Oxley. A dozen applicants applied for the open position.

Oxley is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law. She has argued in front of the Iowa Supreme Court and the Iowa Court of Appeals.

After Reynolds announced her pick for Iowa’s highest court, Oxley took a moment to remember the late Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Oxley is the second female to be chosen for the Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Reynolds. Justice Sue Christensen was selected by Reynolds in August 2018. Christensen was Reynolds’ first appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. She became the first female since 2011 and the third female overall to join the court.

Oxley is also Reynolds’ third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.