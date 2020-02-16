Gov. Reynolds signs bill allocating funds for flood recovery and changes to Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES — On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 2144 which allocates over $21 million to the Flood Recovery Fund and $333,000 toward changes to the Glenwood Resource Center.

The $21 million will go directly toward flood relief efforts and follows last year’s $15 million allocation to the same Flood Recovery Fund that “went to critical flood recovery and redevelopment opportunities in communities impacted by the devastating floods of 2019,” according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“These dollars will go to immediate needs for levee repairs and flood recovery as we prepare for this spring’s potential flooding impacts in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Along with allocations to the Flood Recovery Fund, SF 2144 will also send $333,000 to the Department of Human Services to support their efforts to make changes at the Glenwood Resource Center.

This is the same Glenwood Resource Center that is being investigated for alleged human experiments including sexual arousal studies done on disabled people.

The allocated funds will be used to provide expert evaluations, technical assistance on procedures and process, and clinical assessment by staff from the University of Iowa.

“The legislation also appropriates money to DHS to support their ongoing efforts to make changes at Glenwood Resource Center,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We know that we have a long way to go, but the residents, families, and our employees will always come first and foremost.”

SF 2144 was passed unanimously by both the Iowa House and Senate.