Gov. Reynolds vows to make licensing for registers nurses in Iowa more achievable

DES MOINES — Right now in Iowa there are over 100 professions that need a license including nursing.

In Governor Reynolds’ Condition of the State, she vowed to make getting those licenses easier for Iowa workers.

Local 5 asked the nursing program leaders at DMACC about the licensing system for registered nurses.

They said in order to become an RN you have to get a degree in nursing, pay $200 to take a test, then pay another $143 to then apply for a license.

DMACC nursing professor Steve Orazem says these measures are important to providing a high quality of care.

“They’re taking care of people and people’s lives are at stake and it’s important to have high standards. I think we all want that as patients or potential patients,” Orazem said.

After receiving their licenses, nurses still have to take special courses and pay to renew their licenses.

Governor Reynolds said Iowa’s licensure system puts Iowans at a competitive disadvantage.

She hopes to waive license fees for low-income individuals.