Gov. Reynolds to tour Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to visit a state facility Wednesday that’s at the center of a federal investigation.

The Glenwood Resource Center is the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation to determine whether or not human experimentation was going on at the state-run home for individuals with disabilities.

Dr. Jerry Rea, the site’s superintendent, was initially placed on leave before being fired in late December.

“I’m going on site as the discovery process, but more importantly, to thank them for all the work that they are doing,” Gov. Reynolds said. “There’s a lot of state employees taking care of some of our most vulnerable Iowans and I want to thank them for the work that they’re doing.”

Another state facility was also being examined to determine “Whether the State of Iowa violates the rights of residents at Glenwood Resource Center and Woodward Resource Center by not providing them services in the most integrated setting.”

Local 5 will keep you updated as the investigation progresses.

