Governor Kim Reynolds urges support for minor league baseball teams in Iowa

DES MOINES — Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is urging MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to support minor league baseball team’s in the Hawkeye State

It comes as the league is considering a restructing that could result in three Iowa teams losing its affiliation with a major league team.

It has even become a focal point for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

The governor’s office said Iowa’s minor league teams provide 600 full and part-time jobs, nearly $1 million a year in charitable contributions, and benefit local businesses.

“It is my hope that MLB and MiLB can come to terms on a new Professional Baseball Agreement that would maintain Iowa’s five minor league teams,” Reynolds wrote in the letter.

They warn the economic impact of losing three Iowa minor league teams would exceed $4 million per year.

To read Governor Reynolds’ full letter to Commissioner Manfred, click here.