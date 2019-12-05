Governor Reynolds announces 2020 Iowa Teacher of the Year

DES MOINES — Veteran George Anderson has been sculpting young Iowa minds in his history classroom for 13 years now. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday at Cedar Rapids’ Kennedy High School that Andersen had won the Iowa Dept. of Education’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

“Outstanding educators like George Anderson help shape our state’s future,” Gov. Reynolds said.

“Providing more than just facts from a page, George brings moments of historical significance to life in the present day. Thank you George and to all our educators for putting Iowans on a path to be successful,” Gov. Reynolds said.

The 43-year-old teacher is also an assistant football coach and serves on the schools leadership team.

“As a teacher I like active rooms, students moving around and discussing the material with other students,” Anderson said.

“I like to see students engage with the material of history in a way that isn’t just fact recollection or sequencing events. I want student-centered dynamics in the classroom. I do not want to be the center of attention,” Anderson said.