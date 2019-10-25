Governor Reynolds declares Halloween Safety Week

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has declared the week of October 28 Halloween Safety Week.

Reynolds said children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Halloween masks can restrict vision and darker costumes can make trick-or-treater’s less visible to traffic.

Avoid driving during your neighborhood’s trick-or-treating hours.

The governor said cops can’t patrol every intersection, so it’s on parents and kids to keep everyone safe and healthy on Halloween.

If you’re out enjoying spooky sights or taking part in a monster mash, be sure to designate a sober driver.

If you don’t, you could wind up getting to spend your night in the back of a squad car.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said over Halloween weekend last year there were 22 traffic accidents, along with five people who were found driving under the influence.