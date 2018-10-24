Governor Reynolds defends education plan Video

DES MOINES - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is defending herself and her administration.

It's all after a reporter asked about an attack ad by an opponent. The ad says that while the governor claims to care about education, funding is the lowest it's been in years.

"We have not cut, we've put new money in every year, i'm proud of the investment that we've made, that will continue to be a priority," said Reynolds. "But we also have to be really, really carful about measuring the quality of education by the sheer number of dollars we put into it."



The governor pushed for a 1.5 percent increase for K-12 education last session. The Democrats voted for a 4 percent bump.