Governor Reynolds issues disaster declaration for two more counties

Following severe storms in parts of Iowa this week, Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for two more counties Thursday.

The governor’s order includes Lucas and Monroe Counties.

This comes after Governor Reynolds issued disaster declarations Wednesday for Madison, Marion and Warren counties.

Around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, tornado damage was reported in Madison County near Badger Creek State Park southeast of De Soto. After conducting a survey of the damage near Badger Creek State Park, the National Weather Service has rated this tornado as an EF-1.

The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down just north of Lacona after 6 a.m. This tornado was originally reported by law enforcement in the area. The National Weather Service has rated the Lacona tornado an EF-3, with estimated peak winds up to 150 mph.

A third tornado occurred in the town of Tracy in Marion County around 5:20 a.m Tuesday. It was also confirmed and rated an EF-1.

For more information on the types of assistance available for those under a disaster deceleration, click here.