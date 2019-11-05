Governor Reynolds on major project coming to Bondurant

BONDURANT — The city of Bondurant is on the verge of a major project. One that’s promised 1,000 jobs to the area.

But details have been secret for months.

There hasn’t been a definite answer yet on what company is behind this major distribution center that’s set to come here to Iowa.

Speculation is that it’s Amazon. But when Local 5 asked the governor today about the project, she couldn’t say.

However, she said why Bondurant was chosen by this company.

“It’s very competitive. So they like what they saw here and again location and this is a community that really, I think, has a really great vision here and strategy and they’re doing a lot of positive things. You’re seeing a lot of positive development and growth in the area,” Reynolds said.

The facility is dubbed Project BlueJay. The same code name Amazon used for a fulfillment center in Maryland.

Either way, we won’t have to wait for an official answer for long. Several state and city officials hinted Monday that an announcement from the company could be coming soon.

Local 5 will follow this story as more information is released.