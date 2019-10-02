Governor Reynolds statement on vaping related illnesses in Iowa

DES MOINES — Cases of vaping-related illnesses are on the rise in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 23 cases have popped up in Iowa.

Of those, 18 involved reported vaping THC.

Governor Reynolds addressed the issue Wednesday.

She said banning the vaping products could be the solution. But in the meantime, educating young people of the dangers is key.

“We’re taking a look at that, trying to get in front of it, so again like I said, it’s really important that we get the word out, educate our young people that the increases that we’re seeing among young people is concerning to see.”