Grab your bike and appetite for the 6th annual BACooN Ride: the pork chop

WAUKEE– This Saturday, you can celebrate the year of the pig and train for RAGBRAI with the return of the pork chop at the 6th annual BACooN Ride.

The 71-mile bike ride starts at 6:30 am in Waukee along the Raccoon River Valley Trail and features bacon specialty foods along the way including: bacon tacos, bacon donuts, the Iowa Beerbulance and much more.

This year, RAGBRAI, the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival and the Iowa Bicycle Coalition are anticipating more than 2,500 registered riders.

“It goes through 11 communities in Iowa,” said Brooks Reynolds the Founder of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, “we have a half million dollar economic impact. We’ll help raise $50,000 for local non-profits: the Dallas County Parks and Rec., the Conservation Board, RABGRAI Dream Team.”

Returning this year, the Boy Scouts Troop 182 from Ankeny will be stationed at all crossing along the trail to keep riders safe.

Registration is $105 and can be completed online, For more information click here.