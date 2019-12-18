Grab your tickets to bacon paradise

CLIVE— Limited tickets will go on sale this afternoon as the 13th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival returns in 2020 at a new location.

“The Event Center was great, but you know, we need to mix it up every year and we are limiting the tickets. I mean the venue is still about 100,000 square feet of space which is a fairly large space,” said Brooks Reynolds the founder of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, “But do to that constraints we have to you know, decrease the amount of tickets that are available.”

You can purchase your tickets starting at 12:18 p.m. exclusively online for a day of the tastes and sounds of the Caribbean with more than 10,000 slices of bacon.

The tropical bacon paradise will be held at the Horizon Events Center March 7th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Baconritaville and the day full of activities, head over to Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival’s website.