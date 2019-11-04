Grand Junction Fire Chief charged with second OWI

JEFFERSON — Grand Junction Fire Chief Thomas Launderville was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence, according to the Jefferson Police Department.

The arrest happened early Saturday morning.

According to the activity report from Jefferson police, an officer overheard radio traffic between the Greene County Dispatch and Launderville late Friday night. Launderville was transporting a patient to the Greene County Medical Center via ambulance.

The officer noticed Launderville was slurring his speech and decided to meet with the ambulance at the medical center.

The officer spoke with Launderville and noticed more signs of intoxication. Launderville refused to complete a sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

According to the Greene County Clerk of District Court’s office, the 39-year-old Launderville was charged with OWI-2nd Offense. According to court records, Launderville’s first OWI offense occurred in 2014.

Launderville later consented to take a breath test that showed he had a BAC of .210 percent.

As of Monday, Launderville is out of custody.

Launderville is scheduled for a November 13 preliminary hearing.

This story is developing, stay with Local 5 for updates.