Grand Junction fire chief fired for allegedly driving ambulance drunk

GRAND JUNCTION — The fire chief of Grand Junction has been let go after being arrested Saturday for driving an ambulance while drunk, according to Grand Junction Mayor Brock Lyons.

Now former-chief, Thomas Launderville, 39, was arrested for driving a patient to a medical center while under the influence, according to the Jefferson Police Department. He blew .210 percent.

This was Launderville’s 2nd offense. He was also arrested for an OWI in 2014.

Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says that three firefighters, one EMT and one patient were in the back of the ambulance that Launderville was driving. When asked if the other first responders were aware of Launderville’s state of influence, Williams said that is still under investigation.

Grand Junction Mayor Brock Lyons told Local 5 that the fire department met on Saturday to decide to let Launderville go.

Lyons also said that a new fire chief will be determined at a meeting on Thursday.