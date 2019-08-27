“Granny’s” announces expansion plans for local ice cream shop

DES MOINES — Granny’s Sweet Freeze Shoppe on Hubbell has been a well known ice cream and frozen treat stop in the metro for many years. Now, the shop looks to expand.

The shop posted on their Facebook page Monday that Granny’s has purchased the “Cabinet shop” and “house” next door to their building.

Photo Courtesy of Granny’s Sweet Freeze Shoppe Facebook page

They plan to fix the deck on the “house” for temporary additional seating while they grade the driveway and clear out the area of brush and junk.

Then in a few years, demolish the house and add in a much needed parking area.

Their post says they are accepting volunteers to help accomplish the goals. You can contact them through their Facebook page for more information on that.